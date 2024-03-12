Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
12.03.24
11:43 Uhr
63,54 Euro
+0,12
+0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.03.2024 | 10:37
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-March-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.446 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23265605 
CODE: WATU LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATU LN 
Sequence No.:  309218 
EQS News ID:  1856727 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
