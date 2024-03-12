

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to an 8-day low of 1.1202 against the Swiss franc, a 5-day low of 1.2776 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 0.8549 against the euro, from early highs of 1.1250, 1.2824 and 08526, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day high of 189.20 against the yen, the pound slipped to 188.24.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the franc, 1.26 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro and 185.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken