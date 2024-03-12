

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), a German auto major, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for the full year, amidst and increase in sales revenue, reflecting a stronger demand.



For the 12-month period, Porsche reported a net income of 5.157 billion euros, higher than 4.967 billion euros, registered last year.



Pre-tax profit stood at 7.375 billion euros as against 7.081 billion euros in 2022.



Operating profit was 7.284 billion euros, up from the previous year's 6.772 billion euros.



Total deliveries were up at 320,221, up from the previous year's 309,884. Production stood at 336,280 units, higher than 321,321 units in 2022.



The Group operating return on sales remained stable at 18 percent, despite disruptions to global supply chains, significant inflation and exceptionally high investments in digitalization, product and innovation portfolios, and the brand experience.



Sales revenue improved to 40.530 billion euros from 37.637 billion euros a year ago.



For the full year, the Group will pay a dividend of 2.30 euros per ordinary share.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Porsche expects an operating return on sales of 15 to 17 percent, with sales revenues of 40 billion euros to 42 billion euros.



Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, said: 'In the medium term, we are sticking to our forecast of an operating return on sales of around 17 to 19 percent. And, in the long run, we are aiming for a Group operating return on sales of more than 20 percent.'



