Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
[12.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|18,543,600.00
|EUR
|0
|170,429,156.09
|9.1907
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|933,842.44
|92.6431