FinEx Funds ICAV - Shareholder Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2024

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification

Dear Shareholder

This letter is to inform you on behalf of the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board) of an update in respect of the Fund in which you hold shares.

We refer to the EGM circular issued on 8 January 2024 (the EGM Circular), which included the proposal to change the Investment Objective of the Fund, so that the Fund is actively managed without tracking the performance of a Reference Index and instead will seek to deliver capital growth (the New Investment Objective). Please note that the New Investment Objective was approved by shareholders of the Fund at an EGM held on 31 January 2024.

As noted in the EGM Circular, on the Effective Date the name of the Fund will be changed to "FinEx Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Strategy UCITS ETF".

As noted in the EGM circular, it is proposed to change the Dealing Deadline of the Fund. Please note that it is intended to change the Dealing Deadline from 12.00pm (Dublin time) on the relevant Dealing Day to 4:30 p.m. (Dublin time) on the Business Day preceding the relevant Dealing Day.

It is proposed that the Effective Date for these changes will be on or about 27 March 2024 (the Effective Date), when the Supplement will be noted by the Central Bank.

Any terms used in this letter, which are not defined in this letter, shall have the same meaning as they are given in the existing Supplement of the Fund (the Supplement), the EGM Circular and/or prospectus of the ICAV (the Prospectus).

2. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CHANGES

As you will be aware, the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board), resolved at a board meeting held on 2 March 2022 to declare the suspension of the determination of the Net Asset Value of the Fund and the issue, repurchase and exchange of shares and the payment of repurchase proceeds in respect of the Fund (the Suspension) with effect from 2 March 2022.

Please note that following a Board meeting of the ICAV held on 12 February 2024, the Board have resolved to lift the Suspension of the USD Shares Share Class with effect from the 28 March 2024. This will allow any Shareholders who wish to redeem their shareholding in the Fund to do so, from this date.

The Investment Manager intends to start rebalancing the portfolio of the Fund from the Effective Date. It is anticipated the rebalancing of the Fund's portfolio will take a number of weeks.

Please note that the Management Company and Depositary of the ICAV have been consulted in respect of this proposal.

Copies of the revised Supplement reflecting the above change will be available on request after the Effective Date, free of charge at the registered office of the ICAV or at the offices of the foreign representatives.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com .

Yours faithfully

_____________________

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV