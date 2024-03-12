

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after settling lower the previous day on concerns about the outlook for demand from China.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.7 percent to $82.80 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $78.43.



Tensions in the Middle East persist as Israeli forces continued their deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip despite the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



In a message to Muslims across the country and around the world at the beginning of the Islamic holy month, U.S. President Joe Biden has said the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages.



Meanwhile, investors eagerly await U.S. inflation data as well as reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week for more clues on the demand outlook.



The all-important U.S. CPI data due later in the day may offer additional clarity on when the Fed will begin cutting rates.



Economists expect consumer prices to climb by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January.



OPEC will publish its monthly oil market report later today while the IEA report is scheduled to be released on Thursday.



Analysts don't expect any major changes in estimates but any surprise upgrade to the demand forecasts may ease concerns around the global demand outlook.



