

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday after nine consecutive sessions of gains. Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $2,176.02 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,181.70.



The dollar edged up slightly in reaction to BoJ Governor Ueda's dovish remarks, heading into next week's policy meeting.



Ueda noted that while the Japanese economy was on a path of moderate recovery, there are pockets of weakness in consumption.



Also, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the Japanese economy hasn't completely overcome deflation yet.



Elsewhere, new data showed a cooling trend in the U.K. labor market, prompting traders to reassess their expectations for rate cuts.



Meanwhile, after a mixed U.S. payrolls report did little to alter rate cut expectations, investors now await the all-important U.S. CPI data later in the day for further direction.



Economists expect consumer prices to climb by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to come in unchanged from the previous month at 3.1 percent, while annual core consumer price growth, which excludes food and energy prices, is likely to slow to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent.



The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, but today's CPI report along with other reports due this week, including data on producer price inflation, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment could impact expectations regarding when the central bank will eventually lower rates.



