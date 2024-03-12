Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 04 to March 08, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 04/03/2024 356,619 59.582586 21,248,282.24 XPAR 04/03/2024 132,452 59.584196 7,892,045.93 CEUX 04/03/2024 25,189 59.585538 1,500,900.12 TQEX 04/03/2024 22,370 59.587520 1,332,972.82 AQEU 05/03/2024 359,572 59.050342 21,232,849.57 XPAR 05/03/2024 133,701 59.046271 7,894,545.48 CEUX 05/03/2024 25,540 59.045625 1,508,025.26 TQEX 05/03/2024 22,987 59.047338 1,357,321.16 AQEU 06/03/2024 366,863 59.812366 21,942,944.03 XPAR 06/03/2024 123,501 59.816031 7,387,339.64 CEUX 06/03/2024 23,880 59.815379 1,428,391.25 TQEX 06/03/2024 20,752 59.815625 1,241,293.85 AQEU 07/03/2024 333,033 59.836638 19,927,575.06 XPAR 07/03/2024 130,696 59.823715 7,818,720.26 CEUX 07/03/2024 25,801 59.821867 1,543,463.99 TQEX 07/03/2024 20,628 59.821040 1,233,988.41 AQEU 08/03/2024 376,770 60.341077 22,734,707.58 XPAR 08/03/2024 134,460 60.334552 8,112,583.86 CEUX 08/03/2024 26,898 60.332872 1,622,833.59 TQEX 08/03/2024 21,103 60.336246 1,273,275.80 AQEU Total 2,682,815 59.726094 160,234,059.91

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

