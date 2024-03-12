Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 04 to March 08, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
04/03/2024
356,619
59.582586
21,248,282.24
XPAR
04/03/2024
132,452
59.584196
7,892,045.93
CEUX
04/03/2024
25,189
59.585538
1,500,900.12
TQEX
04/03/2024
22,370
59.587520
1,332,972.82
AQEU
05/03/2024
359,572
59.050342
21,232,849.57
XPAR
05/03/2024
133,701
59.046271
7,894,545.48
CEUX
05/03/2024
25,540
59.045625
1,508,025.26
TQEX
05/03/2024
22,987
59.047338
1,357,321.16
AQEU
06/03/2024
366,863
59.812366
21,942,944.03
XPAR
06/03/2024
123,501
59.816031
7,387,339.64
CEUX
06/03/2024
23,880
59.815379
1,428,391.25
TQEX
06/03/2024
20,752
59.815625
1,241,293.85
AQEU
07/03/2024
333,033
59.836638
19,927,575.06
XPAR
07/03/2024
130,696
59.823715
7,818,720.26
CEUX
07/03/2024
25,801
59.821867
1,543,463.99
TQEX
07/03/2024
20,628
59.821040
1,233,988.41
AQEU
08/03/2024
376,770
60.341077
22,734,707.58
XPAR
08/03/2024
134,460
60.334552
8,112,583.86
CEUX
08/03/2024
26,898
60.332872
1,622,833.59
TQEX
08/03/2024
21,103
60.336246
1,273,275.80
AQEU
Total
2,682,815
59.726094
160,234,059.91
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
