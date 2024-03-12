Industrial Filtration Market worth $47.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Filtration Market is expected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2029 from USD 37.1 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rigorous environmental regulations imposed by governments worldwide require industries to adopt filtration solutions to mitigate pollution and ensure compliance. This regulatory pressure creates a universal demand for filtration technologies across various sectors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Filtration Market"

296 - Tables

61 - Figures

305 - Pages

Industrial Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $37.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $47.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2024-2029 Segments Covered Industrial Filtration Market by Type, Product, Filter Media, End User Industry, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. Key Market Opportunities Advancements in filter technologies Key Market Drivers Increasing expenditure on refinery and petrochemical infrastructure development

The Air, by Type, is expected to grow be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the industrial filtration market has been split into air and liquid. The air segment in the industrial filtration market is anticipated to be the fastest, primarily due to the increasing focus on indoor air quality (IAQ) across various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial buildings drives the demand for effective air filtration systems to remove contaminants and pollutants. This heightened awareness of IAQ is fueled by concerns about respiratory health, productivity, and regulatory compliance.

The Filter Press, by Product, is expected to grow be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Based on product, the industrial filtration market has been split into filter press, bag filter, drum filter, depth filter, cartridge filter, HEPA filter, ULPA filter, electrostatic precipitator, and other products. The filter press segment in the industrial filtration market is anticipated to be the fastest growing since filter presses offer high efficiency in separating solids from liquids across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mining, and wastewater treatment. Their ability to handle large volumes of slurry and produce dry filter cakes makes them indispensable in many industrial processes.

The activated charcoal/carbon segment, by filter media segment, is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the industrial filtration market based on filter media into segments: activated carbon/charcoal, fiberglass, filter paper, metal, nonwoven fabric, other filter media. The activated charcoal/carbon segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period as activated charcoal/carbon possesses exceptional adsorption properties, making it highly effective in removing a wide range of impurities, including organic compounds, odors, and contaminants, from air and water streams.

Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the Industrial Filtration Industry.

Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the industrial filtration market during the forecast period. Europe's focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship further propels the adoption of industrial filtration solutions. Industries are increasingly investing in filtration technologies to minimize waste, conserve resources, and achieve sustainable production practices. Additionally, technological advancements and innovation in filtration technologies within Europe contribute to the growth of the industrial filtration market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Industrial Filtration Companies are Eaton (US), Danaher (US), Parker - Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Cummins (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

