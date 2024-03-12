

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets ahead of the crucial CPI update for February from the U.S. The headline annual inflation is seen steady whereas its core component is seen declining. The headline month-on-month reading is seen edging up whereas its core component is seen edging lower.



Wall Street Futures appear directionless. Major European benchmarks are trading higher amidst inflation readings from Germany matching expectations and the unemployment rate in U.K. rising more than expected. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices moved higher amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold traded below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are firm above the headline amidst Bitcoin's bullish momentum.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,762.40, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,131.40, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 17,802.25, up 0.26% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,744.28, up 0.98% France's CAC 40 at 8,030.58, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,940.45, up 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,843.00, down 0.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,712.50, up 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,055.94, down 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,093.50, up 3.05%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0933, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2789, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 147.37, up 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6619, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3472, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 102.86, down 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.094%, down 0.34% Germany at 2.2915%, down 0.28% France at 2.745%, down 0.40% U.K. at 3.9785%, up 0.11% Japan at 0.761%, down 1.17%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $82.76, up 0.67%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.40, up 0.60%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,184.65, down 0.18%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,941.12, up 0.52% Ethereum at $4,007.71, down 0.07% BNB at $532.83, up 0.81% Solana at $152.18, up 2.32% XRP at $0.6947, up 10.67%.



