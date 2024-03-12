Genius Sports and Football DataCo enter exclusive period of negotiation for official betting data rights for term 2025-2029.

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") and Football DataCo ("DataCo"), the data rights holder of English and Scottish football, have entered into an exclusive period of negotiation to extend their official betting data partnership.

The agreement remains subject to contract and approval of the Leagues and their respective Clubs.

Since 2019, Genius Sports has been DataCo's exclusive supplier of official low latency data from the English Premier League ("EPL"), English Football League ("EFL") and Scottish Professional Football League ("SPFL") to the global sports betting industry. The current rights agreement runs until the end of the 2024-2025 season with the new rights cycle being 2025-2029.

About Football DataCo

Football DataCo was formed in 2001 by the professional football leagues in England and Scotland to protect, market and commercialise their official match related data. Working with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and a series of partners, Football DataCo oversees the collection, management and distribution of the League's official event and performance data worldwide.

Football DataCo also protects the copyright of Premier League and EFL still action images, and runs the online media accreditation tool for journalists and photographers to apply to attend their matches.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organisations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312874031/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com



Investors:

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com