

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will be seeking $7.2 billion as part of the President's fiscal year 2025 proposed budget, to enhance food safety and nutrition, advance medical product safety, and modernize its infrastructure and facilities.



FDA's request is $495 million or 7.4 percent above the fiscal 2023 funding level, and also reflects the agency's focus to help support supply chain resiliency, strengthen its public-health and mission-support capacity. The funding will be used to meet top priorities in key areas of importance for human and animal health.



The FY 2025 request, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025, includes new efforts for high-priority program areas.



The agency seeks $15 million to protect and promote a safe, nutritious U.S. food supply. It is expected that funds for the FDA's human foods initiatives will modernize its capacity to prevent or mitigate foodborne illness outbreaks by investing in necessary tools and processes to strengthen root-cause investigations.



The budget request also includes $12.3 million to address supply-chain disruptions and support supplychain resiliency; as well as $114.8 million to support the public health employee workforce. This will help the agency cover estimated inflationary pay costs and cost-of-living adjustments to minimize reductions to hiring capabilities.



Further, a request for $43.6 million would ensure optimal functioning of the FDA's offices and labs.



FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said, 'The budget will also support the FDA's ability to prepare for, build resilience to, and respond to shortages, support the implementation of expanded cosmetics regulation, and protect and promote a safe, nutritious U.S. food supply.'



The agency's budget proposal also includes a package of legislative proposals aimed at better supporting its efforts to protect American consumers and patients.



