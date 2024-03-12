

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with Neural Magic, a developer of software that accelerates artificial intelligence workloads.



The partnership is intended to supercharge deep learning capabilities on Akamai's distributed computing infrastructure. The combined solution gives enterprises a high-performing platform to run deep learning AI software efficiently on CPU-based servers.



Under the deal, Neural Magic will be an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, and its software will be made available alongside Akamai's products and services.



John O'Hara, SVP of Engineering and COO at Neural Magic, said, 'Delivering AI models efficiently at the edge is a bigger challenge than most people realize. Specialized or expensive hardware and associated power and delivery requirements are not always available or feasible, leaving organizations to effectively miss out on leveraging the benefits of running AI inference at the edge.'



Akamai and Neural Magic were both born out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and they continue to maintain their respective corporate headquarters nearby.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken