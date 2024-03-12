AMP Taps Sam Hollenbach as CEO

Innovative Product and Strategy Executive Joins From Amazon

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Today, AMP is proud to announce that Sam Hollenbach has joined the company as CEO and President.

Sam Hollenbach, AMP CEO

Hollenbach joins AMP from Amazon, where he was Principal Product Manager in both the Halo and Alexa business units, responsible for strategy and end-to-end product commercialization of net new devices. Prior to Amazon, Hollenbach led a long career at Under Armour, where he created the company's first wearable tech products and services and helped lead the launch of the Connected Fitness business unit, serving over 150 million end users globally.

"I am thrilled to join the AMP team, where I have a chance to fuel my passion for developing innovative products at the intersection of health and technology," Holenbach said. "As a former athlete, I understand how devastating an injury can be for both the individual and the team. Our technology will help address workplace injuries - a big problem for both employer and employee - and I'm excited to attack this issue with a customer-first approach."

The move positions AMP to continue its mission to reduce workplace injury and improve worker wellness through AI-enabled computer vision, sport science, and advanced analytics. Hollenbach's background competing at the highest levels of sport and developing consumer products for the largest names in the world is well timed as AMP's growth accelerates through partnerships with national and global service providers.

"What's so exciting about AMP is that we are developing tools to address the future of work," Hollenbach stated. "We are just scratching the surface of how broadly our solution can be deployed against the problems customers face today in keeping the workforce engaged, happy, and healthy."

AMP is the first fully integrated health and human performance platform built specifically for the industrial workforce. AMP's suite of web and mobile solutions modernizes care delivery in the workplace, equipping customers with digital tools to assess worker fitness, document incidents, mitigate injuries, and produce reports on the well-being of individual employees and employed populations. The platform provides critical business intelligence to cross-functional stakeholders around injury risk, proactive engagements, and employee interventions while monitoring the overall performance of the organization.

