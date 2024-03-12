

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) said, for 2024, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges. Comparable sales are projected between flat to an increase of 2%.



Fourth quarter net income was $186 million compared to a loss of $273 million, prior year. Profit per share was $1.67 compared to a loss of $2.49. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenue declined to $5.96 billion from $6.02 billion, last year. Net sales were $5.71 billion compared to $5.78 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter. Comparable sales, which compare the 13-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.3%.



