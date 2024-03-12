BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 March 2024 were:

642.56p Capital only

644.49p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 11th March 2024, the Company has 94,209,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,000,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.