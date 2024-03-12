MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended February 3, 2024.

Fourth quarter net sales decreased 1.1% and comparable sales decreased 4.3%; fiscal year 2023 net sales decreased 3.4% and comparable sales decreased 4.7%

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.67 and fiscal year 2023 diluted EPS of $2.85

Operating cash flow of $789 million in fourth quarter and $1.2 billion for fiscal year 2023

Committed to further strengthening balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through the dividend

Introduces fiscal year 2024 financial outlook

Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said "2023 represented an important year for Kohl's. We enhanced our store experience, expanded our partnership with Sephora, and invested in underpenetrated categories. We also simplified our value strategies and implemented new inventory management processes. The early success of our strategies is evident. Our store business had its best comparable sales performance since 2010, Sephora at Kohl's continued to drive meaningful beauty sales growth, and we managed inventory down 10% at year end. I want to thank the broader Kohl's team for driving significant change to reposition the company for future growth."

"Looking ahead, we are incredibly focused on delivering comparable sales growth in 2024. Our strategic initiatives are positioned to build momentum and contribute more meaningfully, and we will partner with Babies "R" Us to meaningfully expand our presence in the baby gear category which represents a compelling white space opportunity for Kohl's. Through our collective efforts Kohl's is becoming more relevant to customers, which strengthens our conviction in our longer-term opportunity," Kingsbury continued.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Comparisons refer to the 14-week period ended February 3, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023 unless noted otherwise

Net sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year, to $5.7 billion. The fourth quarter included net sales of approximately $164 million from the 14th week.

decreased 1.1% year-over-year, to $5.7 billion. The fourth quarter included net sales of approximately $164 million from the 14th week. Comparable sales , which compare the 13-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.3%.

, which compare the 13-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.3%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 32.4%, an increase of 937 basis points.

as a percentage of net sales was 32.4%, an increase of 937 basis points. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 4.0% year-over-year, to $1.6 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 27.0%, a decrease of 82 basis points year-over-year.

decreased 4.0% year-over-year, to $1.6 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 27.0%, a decrease of 82 basis points year-over-year. Operating income was $299 million compared to $302 million loss in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 5.0%, an increase of 1,005 basis points year-over-year.

was $299 million compared to $302 million loss in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 5.0%, an increase of 1,005 basis points year-over-year. Net income was $186 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $273 million, or ($2.49) per diluted share in the prior year.

was $186 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $273 million, or ($2.49) per diluted share in the prior year. Inventory was $2.9 billion, a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

was $2.9 billion, a decrease of 10% year-over-year. Operating cash flow was $789 million.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Comparisons refer to the 53-week period ended February 3, 2024 versus the 52-week period ended January 28, 2023 unless noted otherwise

Net sales decreased 3.4% year-over-year, to $16.6 billion. The full year included net sales of approximately $164 million from the 53rd week.

decreased 3.4% year-over-year, to $16.6 billion. The full year included net sales of approximately $164 million from the 53rd week. Comparable sales , which compare the 52-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 52-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.7%.

, which compare the 52-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 52-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.7%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 36.7%, an increase of 347 basis points.

as a percentage of net sales was 36.7%, an increase of 347 basis points. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 1.3% year-over-year, to $5.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 31.5%, an increase of 67 basis points year-over-year.

decreased 1.3% year-over-year, to $5.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 31.5%, an increase of 67 basis points year-over-year. Operating income was $717 million compared to $246 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.1%, an increase of 274 basis points year-over-year.

was $717 million compared to $246 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.1%, an increase of 274 basis points year-over-year. Net income was $317 million, or $2.85 per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $19 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share in the prior year.

was $317 million, or $2.85 per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $19 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $1.2 billion.

2024 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook

For the full year 2024, which has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in full year 2023, the Company's guidance includes the potential impact from credit card late fee regulatory changes in the second half of 2024. The Company currently expects the following:

Net sales: A decrease of (1%) to an increase of 1%

A decrease of (1%) to an increase of 1% Comparable sales: In the range of 0% to 2%

In the range of 0% to 2% Operating margin: In the range of 3.6% to 4.1%

In the range of 3.6% to 4.1% Diluted EPS: In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges

In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges Capital Expenditures: Approximately $500 million, including expansion of Sephora partnership and other store-related investments

Approximately $500 million, including expansion of Sephora partnership and other store-related investments Dividend: On February 28, 2024, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable April 3, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on March 12, 2024. A webcast of the conference call and the related presentation materials will be available via the Company's web site at investors.kohls.com, both live and after the call.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the information under "2024 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook." Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net sales $ 5,710 $ 5,775 $ 16,586 $ 17,161 Other revenue 246 244 890 937 Total revenue 5,956 6,019 17,476 18,098 Cost of merchandise sold 3,860 4,444 10,498 11,457 Gross margin rate 32.4 % 23.0 % 36.7 % 33.2 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,610 1,677 5,512 5,587 As a percent of total revenue 27.0 % 27.9 % 31.5 % 30.9 % Depreciation and amortization 187 200 749 808 Operating income (loss) 299 (302 ) 717 246 Interest expense, net 82 78 344 304 Income (Loss) before income taxes 217 (380 ) 373 (58 ) Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 31 (107 ) 56 (39 ) Net income (loss) $ 186 $ (273 ) $ 317 $ (19 ) Average number of shares: Basic 110 110 110 120 Diluted 111 110 111 120 Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 1.69 $ (2.49 ) $ 2.88 $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ 1.67 $ (2.49 ) $ 2.85 $ (0.15 )

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183 $ 153 Merchandise inventories 2,880 3,189 Other 347 394 Total current assets 3,410 3,736 Property and equipment, net 7,720 7,926 Operating leases 2,499 2,304 Other assets 380 379 Total assets $ 14,009 $ 14,345 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,134 $ 1,330 Accrued liabilities 1,201 1,220 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 92 85 Current portion of: Long-term debt - 275 Finance leases and financing obligations 83 94 Operating leases 102 111 Total current liabilities 2,612 3,115 Long-term debt 1,638 1,637 Finance leases and financing obligations 2,680 2,786 Operating leases 2,781 2,578 Deferred income taxes 107 129 Other long-term liabilities 298 337 Shareholders' equity: 3,893 3,763 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,009 $ 14,345

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 317 $ (19 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 749 808 Share-based compensation 42 30 Deferred income taxes (8 ) (84 ) Non-cash lease expense 92 106 Other non-cash items 6 30 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories 315 (116 ) Other current and long-term assets 11 87 Accounts payable (196 ) (353 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities (67 ) (99 ) Operating lease liabilities (93 ) (108 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,168 282 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (577 ) (826 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate 26 43 Other (11 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (562 ) (783 ) Financing activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 7 85 Deferred financing costs - (6 ) Treasury stock purchases - (658 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (16 ) (21 ) Dividends paid (220 ) (239 ) Repayment of long-term borrowings (275 ) - Finance lease and financing obligation payments (93 ) (106 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 21 11 Proceeds from stock option exercises - 1 Net cash used in financing activities (576 ) (933 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 30 (1,434 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 153 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 183 $ 153

