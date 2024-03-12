The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For instance, product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types. Other cell types are comprised of astrocytes, fibroblasts, and hematopoietic and progenitor cells, among other substances.
This report focuses on the market size and segmentation of iPSC products, including iPSC research and clinical products. The market for iPSC-related contract services is also discussed. iPSC research products are defined as all research tools, including iPSCs and various differentiated cells derived from iPSCs, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components (e.g., serum, growth factors, inhibitors), antibodies, enzymes, and products that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing iPSC research. For this report, iPSC products do not cover stem cell research and clinical products that are broadly applicable to any stem cell type.
This report discusses key manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, including the driving forces and limiting factors of the iPSC market's growth. Based on these facts and analysis, the market trends and sales for research and clinical applications are forecast through 2028.
One particular focus on the application of iPSCs was given to drug discovery and development, which includes pharmaco-toxicity screening, lead generation, target identification, and other preclinical studies; body-on-a-chip; and 3D disease modeling. Suppliers and manufacturers of iPSC-related products are discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types, and geography. An in-depth patent analysis and research funding analysis are also included to assess the overall direction of the iPSC market.
Detailed technologies such as those for generating iPSCs, differentiating iPSCs and controlling the differentiation, and large-scale manufacturing of iPSCs and their derivative cells under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance or xeno-free conditions are excluded from the study. They are beyond the scope of this report.
The induced pluripotent stem cell market has been analyzed for four main geographic regions: The U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report will provide details with respect to induced pluripotent stem cells.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Pluripotency Factors
- Research and Therapeutic Significance
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Research and Development in iPSCs
- Increased Investment in the Biotechnology Industry
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine
Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
- Academic Research
- Pharmaco-toxicological Screening
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Disease Modeling
- Tissue Engineering
- Cell Therapy
- Emerging Technologies
Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast
- Market Overview
- Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Application-based Market Overview
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Product Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Tissue Cell Market
- Challenges
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derivative Cell Market, by Species
- Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Cells, by Application
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Product Function
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by End Use
Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Application Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Product Types
- Major Players
- Major Commercial Entities
- Major Noncommercial Organizations
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 9 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis
- Clinical Trials
- Age-related Macular Degeneration
- Ischemic Heart Disease
- Parkinson's Disease
- Graft-versus-host Disease (GvHD)
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Corneal Repair
- Cancer
- Clinical Efficiency
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Addgene
- Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals
- Alstem
- Applied Biological Materials
- Applied Stemcell
- ATCC
- Axol Bioscience Ltd.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Corning Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics
- Genecopoeia
- Gentarget
- ID Pharma
- Invivogen
- Lonza Group
- Megakaryon
- Merck Kgaa
- Ncardia
- Newcells Biotech
- Peprotech
- Plasticell
- Promega
- Promocell
- Qiagen
- Reprocell
- Sciencell Research Laboratories
- Stemcell Technologies
- System Biosciences
- Takara Bio Usa
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
