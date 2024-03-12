

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased sightly as initially estimated in February, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation moderated to 2.1 percent in February from 2.3 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on February 29.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also softened to 2.1 percent in February from 2.4 percent in January.



The annual price growth for unprocessed food products slowed to 0.8 percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, energy products grew at a faster pace of 4.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second successive month in February, revised from the 0.1 percent increase estimated initially.



EU-harmonised inflation also slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent in the prior month, as estimated.



