

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. intelligence community report says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's viability to lead Israel may be in jeopardy.



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Monday released the 2024 annual report of worldwide threats to the national security of the United States.



This report reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community, focusing on the most direct, serious threats to the United States primarily during the next year.



'Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy,' says the report, presented to Congress.



Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, it added.



The U.S. intelligence community says it expects large protests demanding Netanyahu's resignation and new elections. It will possibly lead to a 'different, more moderate government,' according to them.



The report notes that Netanyahu has publicly stated his opposition to postwar diplomacy with the Palestinian Authority toward territorial compromise.



'Hamas's and the Palestinian Authority's continued animosity will be a factor in governance outcomes as will the terrorist organization's broad popular support. Much also will hinge on Israel's decisions regarding how to deal with Gaza in the aftermath of its campaign as well as scale and scope of its support for the PA.'



On Venezuela, the report predicts President Nicolas Maduro will retain a solid hold on power and is unlikely to lose the upcoming presidential election because of his control of state institutions that influence the electoral process and his willingness to exercise his power.



