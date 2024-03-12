Anzeige
















ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2024 | 13:02
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Valworx, Inc.: Valworx Expands Stainless Steel Product Line

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Valworx today announced they are expanding their stainless steel valve line. Additional sizes include 2 ½", 3" and 4", and the larger sizes are available as actuated assemblies across the Valworx actuator line. Electric actuation assemblies include On/Off and positioning actuators in voltages from 24 to 240V, in standard or explosion-proof models. Pneumatic actuation is available in double acting or spring return and in standard aluminum actuators or all-stainless steel actuators.



The valves and actuated assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment. All items can be found on Valworx's website. Orders received before 3 p.m. Eastern Time are usually built, tested and shipped the same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com

Contact Information

Caroline Crowe
Strategic Account Manager
sales@valworx.com
704-987-9803

SOURCE: Valworx, Inc.



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
