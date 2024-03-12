CenExel Research: CenExel Named Finalist for 'Best Clinical Trial Company' at World Vaccine Congress ViE Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / CenExel, a leading clinical research site network with 18 Centers of Excellence, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious ViE Award for "Best Clinical Trial Company" at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress.

The ViE Awards, organized by the World Vaccine Congress, recognize outstanding achievements and innovations in the field of vaccine development and clinical research. Being named a finalist for "Best Clinical Trial Company" is a testament to CenExel's dedication to excellence in conducting clinical trials and advancing vaccine research.

CenExel is known for its commitment to quality, efficiency, and patient-centric approaches in clinical trial management. With a vast network of clinical research sites and a team of experienced professionals, CenExel provides comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in all phases of clinical development.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 'Best Clinical Trial Company' award at the World Vaccine Congress," said Stuart Goldblatt, Chief Executive Officer at CenExel. "This acknowledgment reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality clinical research services and contribute to the development of life-saving vaccines."

The World Vaccine Congress will bring together leading experts, researchers, and industry stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in vaccine development. The ViE Awards ceremony, held during the congress, will celebrate the achievements of organizations and individuals driving innovation in the vaccine industry.

As a finalist for "Best Clinical Trial Company," CenExel continues to uphold its commitment to excellence and innovation in vaccine research, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

For more information about CenExel and its services, visit www.cenexel.com.

