Pearl Certification and Ecoer Partner to Bring Smart Heating and Cooling Systems to Homes Across the U.S.

Pearl and Ecoer both believe in the importance of not only reliable heating and cooling systems but also intelligent heat pump inverters that can reduce energy consumption and the strain on homeowner wallets. With this exciting new partnership in hand, contractors can provide the greatest level of indoor comfort while ensuring its value is captured by Pearl's certification package.

"Pearl Certification works hard to prove the added value of a contractor's work," said Hua Zhang, Chief Operating Officer for Ecoer. "This is never more certain than when it's paired with Ecoer's range of intelligent heat pumps. Our innovative technology brings more than just comfort to homeowners but peace of mind that these units will merit a higher appraisal for those seeking to sell or refinance their homes in the future."

Ecoer's acclaimed IoT systems provide contractors with options to present homeowners seeking smarter and greener choices that help reduce utility bills. Pearl's certification and assessment process brings these benefits to light. High-performing homes, like the ones fitted with Ecoer equipment, are also safer and more comfortable homes.

"The entire Pearl team and I are thrilled to partner with Ecoer," said Kevin Hunt, Pearl's Vice President of Industry Partnerships. "Indoor comfort is an essential component of a high-performing home, and we understand how important that is to homeowners, those buying and selling. At every step of the process, Pearl ensures the true value of Ecoer systems is made visible and included in the certification of high-performing homes serviced by our stellar network of contractors."

With this new partnership, Ecoer contractors are pre-approved to join the elite Pearl Network, gaining them access to third-party home certification services. For a limited time, Ecoer contractors will receive a discounted rate on Pearl Network onboarding and fees. With the support of Pearl's network of high-quality contractors and Ecoer's smart inverter solutions, the U.S. housing market is one step closer to equitable energy efficiency.

About Pearl: Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Now a Public Benefit Corporation, Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. pearlcertification.com

About Ecoer: Founded in 2016, Ecoer is dedicated to the marriage of highly efficient and smart technologies for the very best in residential indoor comfort. Ecoer's mission is to make homes green and smart. The manufacturer took the bronze award in the 2020 Dealer Design Awards sponsored by The Air Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration News magazine and was a finalist in the 2021 AHR Expo Innovation Awards. www.ecoer.com

