Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Leads Retail Revolution with Introduction of Innovative Customer Loyalty Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is at the forefront of retail innovation with the introduction of its groundbreaking customer loyalty program. Leveraging the success of its AI-powered digital vending machines, BHC has unveiled a pioneering loyalty initiative tailored exclusively for users of its unattended retail network across North America.

This innovative loyalty program breaks the mold of traditional rewards and incentive frameworks; engaging consumers through gamification, gifting, scratch-and-win, and loyalty schemes. By enabling remote account access, consumers can now conveniently manage their accounts, save favorite items, share recommendations, and even make purchases from the comfort of their homes. What's more, they can enjoy promotions and special offers, regardless of their physical proximity to the vending machine.

Additionally, BHC's loyalty program facilitates consumers to purchase products from anywhere in the world, facilitating redemption at a later time-the company seeks to translate this dynamic offering to an affiliate network anchored offering in the future. This flexibility enhances the overall shopping experience, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers. Moreover, BHC ensures the safety and compliance of its offerings by securely verifying the age of consumers attempting to purchase age-restricted products (where and if applicable). This commitment to responsible retailing underscores BHC's dedication to consumer well-being.

In addition to its consumer-centric features, the loyalty program seamlessly integrates with third-party payment providers, offering customers a wide range of payment options for added convenience and flexibility. Furthermore, BHC's commitment to innovation extends to digitalizing receipts, providing consumers with a seamless and eco-friendly transaction experience while reducing paper waste.

This integration of advanced technology and consumer-focused initiatives underscores BHC's dedication to delivering exceptional value to both consumers and advertisers alike. By leveraging data-driven insights and cutting-edge solutions, BHC is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of retail engagement and advertising effectiveness.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.) Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

