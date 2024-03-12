Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: Dryworld and Renegade Territory Announce Partnership Ahead of World Cup

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC PINK ticker "IBGR"), a premium performance sports brand, is pleased to announce a partnership with Renegade Territory, serving as its official merchandise partner, providing Renegade's extensive ecosystem of A-list and emerging entertainers with a comprehensive suite of merchandise offerings - from complete eCommerce backend to service entertainer fan merchandise.

A key focus of the partnership ahead of the 2026 World Cup is to infuse the soccer jersey into all facets of culture and subcultures through releases with Renegade Territory artists and music partners, - creating unique merch options for fans, while fusing fashion-forward designs inspired by music, art, heritage and soccer. The jerseys will feature the D on the right chest with the Renegade Territory Crest on the left chest.

"Music is essential in an athlete's daily life. This innovative partnership with Renegade Territory puts D at the center of culture and music globally" commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO Matt Weingart, "You can't overlook the fact that entertainer fan merchandise is a massive market. In a world where sports, music, design, and pop culture intersect, this collaboration represents a perfect storm of business opportunity."

Renegade Territory is a new-era cultural and strategic agency, design studio and production company that brings together millions of global audiences at the convergence of pop culture, multicultural audiences and consumer brands.

The company currently works with more than 50 major Latin and hip-hop artists and has a network of more than 900 of the most influential multicultural TikTokers across the U.S. and Latin America.

Renegade Territory has collaborated with Bad Bunny, Rick Ross, Nicky Jam, Roc Nation, Live Nation, Sprite, Warner Music Latina, Activision Blizzard, Lobos 1707, Call of Duty, McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin, among many others.

"Renegade Territory stands as a leader in bridging music, entertainment, global multicultural audiences and consumer brands," commented Sergio Morales, CEO/Co-Founder of Renegade Territory. "The industry knows us for sparking meaningful partnerships and content -we've helped orchestrate memorable moments like Bad Bunny's electrifying performance with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and J Balvin at Super Bowl's LIV halftime show. We firmly believe that the global reach of DRYWORLD's worldwide merch platform will bring a unique product and experience to fans of culture through soccer, music and fashion."

DRYWORLD Shop| DRYWORLD Instagram | DRYWORLD Facebook | DRYWORLD Twitter | DRYWORLD TIKTOK

Contact: info@thedryworld.com

ABOUT RENEGADE TERRITORY

Renegade Territory is an innovation agency and production company that intersects pop culture, global audiences, and consumer brands. Offering a comprehensive suite of services including music production, brand strategy, influencer marketing, creative direction, product design, graphic design, digital marketing, public relations, and content production, Renegade Territory excels in crafting meaningful connections and experiences. The company engages millions worldwide, blending creativity with strategic insight and consumer trends to shape the future of entertainment and branding. Visit renegadeterritory.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld

View the original press release on accesswire.com