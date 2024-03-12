HopCat Begins Hiring for Hourly Positions at Partridge Creek Location, Prepares for Opening This Spring

HopCat, known for its carefully curated local craft beer selections, comforting cuisine, and signature Cosmik Fries, is preparing to open a new location in Clinton Township

HopCat Livonia team

The HopCat Livonia team huddles up before their Grand Opening in July 2023.

"At HopCat, we're always seeking individuals who are passionate about delivering top-notch service to our guests," said Lidvall. "We're committed to creating an inclusive, inviting workplace that encourages personal growth and development, paving the way for a fulfilling, long-term career for our employees."

The Partridge Creek HopCat is hiring for front-of-house and back-of-house positions, including line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, barbacks, hosts, food runners, servers, and bartenders. Job seekers are encouraged to apply now at barflyjobs.com or in person between 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday, and 10 AM-1 PM on Saturday. Applicants also can text BarFly at 85000 to begin the application process.

Anticipated to open this May, the Partridge Creek HopCat will join the bustling community at The Mall at Partridge Creek - taking over the former BurgerFin. The new 7,000-square-foot HopCat will accommodate 250 guests and feature a wrap-around bar, spacious booth seating, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, a 4-season room, and a private event space for up to 50 people. HopCat is beginning the hiring process in March, looking to hire 125 employees.

With a dedication to local breweries, sustainability, and community engagement, HopCat is a craft beer bar that offers quality, upscale bar food in an approachable and friendly environment. Its nine current locations in Michigan - and 10 overall - have helped solidify the establishment's place as a leader in the craft beer industry.

About HopCat

At HopCat, craft quality goes beyond our unparalleled beer selection. We pride ourselves on scratch-made, award-winning food and friendly, knowledgeable service. Each HopCat location has a unique atmosphere, but you can count on a consistently exceptional experience every time. For more information on HopCat, please visit www.hopcat.com.

