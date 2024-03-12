Ateliere Creative Technologies: The World Poker Tour Moves its Gaming, Sports and Entertainment Media Supply Chain to Ateliere

Ateliere ConnectTM reduces the costs of media inventory management and accelerates the distribution of brand-sponsored content globally

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading software solutions company, today announced that The World Poker Tour ® (WPT®) has selected the cloud-native Ateliere Connect platform to transform its media supply chain. A global leader in televised gaming and entertainment, WPT has been at the forefront of innovating the world of poker since 2002, sparking a global gaming upsurge with the invention of its unique television show that highlights a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. Today, WPT can be watched in 150-plus countries and territories thanks to a significant presence in tournaments, television, online platforms, such as ClubWPT.comTM and WPTGlobal.comTM, and mobile apps like WatchWPTTM.

Ateliere Connect enables WPT to strategically harness advanced media processing technology and the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently manage and organize its media inventory. Ateliere's machine learning algorithms "fingerprint" media assets, providing immediate and accurate identification, significantly diminishing the need for manual version control and compliance checks. Intuitive tools and automation recipes orchestrate workflows, streamlining order processing, packaging and delivery.

"Our goal has always been to bring the excitement of the game to audiences everywhere. As our product offering and geographic reach expanded, we found our current media infrastructure limiting," comments WPT Head of Distribution Loc Sondheim. WPT Director of Content Operations & Post Production Ian Matteson adds, "Ateliere gave us media inventory management, version control, packaging and delivery capabilities neatly wrapped into one platform. The move eliminated the "versionitis" that was bloating our inventory and driving up operational costs."

WPT has a unique business model featuring territory-specific branding that requires multiple video versions for contractual branding obligations. Recognizing the potential for greater efficiency, WPT is moving its media supply to Ateliere Connect, leveraging a component approach to centralize and manage valuable IP and distribute content at the highest levels of accuracy for partners and quality for viewers everywhere.

"Ateliere's platform is a perfect fit when it comes to the dynamic Sports/Gaming industry, providing visionary companies like World Poker Tour the means to transform their media supply chains fundamentally," states Kira Baca, CRO, Ateliere. "By integrating the advanced capabilities of Ateliere's AI technology and state-of-the-art tools, these entities not only realize an increase in revenue and a reduction in costs, they also secure a substantial strategic advantage in delivering product faster to market." Baca concludes, "The end game is the same for our customers - we are here to help them actualize the full potential of their content and propel their operational performance to new heights."

To learn more about Ateliere's time and resource-saving media supply chain technology and how you can optimize media inventories and operations and expedite distribution across multiple platforms and languages - please visit www.ateliere.com and download the Modern Media Supply Chain Made Easy practical guide .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

About the World Poker Tour®

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. WPT has hosted live poker tournaments in 45 countries, drawn more than 400,000 total entries, and awarded more than $1.4 million in prize money. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show, which has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 22nd season, which airs on Bally Sports in the United States. Season XXII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. In 2012, the WPT Foundation was launched, which has gone on to raise $45 million over 10 years and 50 events. For more information, go to WPT.com.

©2024 WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

WPT, World Poker Tour and Spade Card Design are registered trademarks of WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

*There is no purchase necessary to play on ClubWPT. For more information regarding these events, including how to qualify and location eligibility, visit ClubWPT.com .

**WPT Global is not available to persons physically located in the United States nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person located in the U.S. into engaging in any gambling with WPT Global or violating any local, tribal, state, federal, or national law or regulation. Recognizing that the laws and regulations involving online gambling are different everywhere, you expressly acknowledge and agree that it is your sole responsibility and obligation to ensure that any online gambling activities that you undertake are legal in your relevant jurisdiction.

