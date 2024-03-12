Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Bluberi, a product and technology company, announces the promotion of Steve Kohon to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2024. Filling this key role positions Bluberi to accomplish aggressive company growth goals.

As COO, Kohon will be responsible for driving the internal operations of Bluberi, with production, field services, and information technology under his stewardship. In addition to leadership in these key departments, Kohon will also be responsible for managing and executing internal corporate goals, aligning with Andrew Burke, Chief Executive Office at Bluberi, and the executive management team.

With experience in product management and sales, most recently as Vice President of Sales, West Region, Kohon brings a fresh approach to the COO role, embracing the company's core values.

"The opportunity to move into the role of COO is a testament to our unique Bluberi culture. Bringing the perspective and experience of casino operators deeper into the organization will allow us to continue to differentiate Bluberi in our pursuit of being the easiest company to do business with," said Kohon. "Operations, field services, and IT play an important role in accomplishing our company goals and I am excited to lead this organization into the next phase of our growth."

Being the Easiest Company to do Business With is key Bluberi core value. Kohon's leadership style as a strong collaborator who can bridge company initiatives across internal departments and extend those results to casino operators reinforces this core value, ensuring sustainable company growth.

Burke said "Over the past 3 years, Steve has worked tirelessly inside and outside of the organization to build trust and goodwill. I'm confident that in his new role as our COO he will bring the voice of our customers into our internal operations. I'm looking forward to working more closely with him and watching him develop further. His ceiling is extremely high, and I can't wait to see what he does in 2024 and beyond."





About Bluberi

Bluberi is a product and technology company putting the fun back in casino gaming with a passionate team of industry veterans and rich company history developing games. Focused on best-in-class game quality, Bluberi supplies player-favorite games and hardware to the North American Class III, Class II, and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) casinos. To learn more, please visit Bluberi.com.

