Empowering Mothers Everywhere: Momcozy Debuts Its Momcozy Care Program

LONDON, March 12, 2024, a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing real support to mothers at every stage of their journey. The program, built on Momcozy's foundation of putting moms first, offers a holistic approach to care.





Momcozy emphasizes the significance of collaboration with impactful organizations, institutions and professionals in achieving positive maternity outcomes. Partnerships with leading maternity education provider, The Baby Academy , and community-driven breastfeeding and baby feeding support platform, Pumpspotting , mark a significant step in Momcozy's mission to enhance breastfeeding education and support. Through The Baby Academy, Momcozy supports access to free, evidence-based breastfeeding education via the Breastfeeding Preparation Class conducted by Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultants.

"At The Baby Academy, we believe in a world where all expectant parents have access to the most up-to-date evidence-based information delivered by healthcare professionals, to empower them to make their own informed decisions about pregnancy, birth and parenthood. This valuable partnership shows Momcozy's commitment to supporting moms worldwide by providing essential healthcare professional-led, evidence-based resources for Mom and partner through The Baby Academy's Free Breastfeeding Preparation Classes," shares Baby Academy Co-Founder Tom McGovern.

Momcozy's collaboration with Pumpspotting further extends support to nursing and pumping moms through the Breast Express Tour , a nationwide initiative to both celebrate breastfeeding mothers while providing resources and assistance along their journeys July through October.

In addition to hosting live, educational webinars with certified maternity experts, Momcozy is expanding its presence to provide concentrated, in-person support in 10 cities through community partnerships and the launch of digital communities. The brand kicks off its in-person initiatives with The Miami Moms Collective and FIT4MOMS franchises in Dallas, hosting wellness and social events to meet the diverse needs of mothers.

About Momcozy:

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.



