Duke Energy Supports First Responders in South Carolina With $500,000 in Grant Opportunities for Emergency Preparedness

Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations

Application now open for nonprofits, governmental agencies

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / The Duke Energy Foundation is launching the third year of its $500,000 microgrant program to invest in emergency preparedness organizations across South Carolina to increase their resiliency to major weather events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

The application process is open now through April 12.

"When severe weather impacts communities across our state, we work alongside local emergency management and law enforcement teams to restore life back to normal," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "These grants will help provide our fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Nonprofits and governmental agencies across the state are eligible to apply and may request funds up to $20,000.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to, projects that focus on:

Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life

Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios

Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios

Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather

Community storm preparedness trainings, materials, kits or shelters

Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather

Since 2022, Duke Energy has provided 66 microgrants totaling $1 million to nonprofits and local agencies across the Palmetto State supporting training, essential equipment and life-saving technology to aid in disaster planning and response.

"In any type of major event, communication is a critical component of the public safety response to that event," said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. "The purchase of radio equipment last year, via the grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, will help public safety agencies in Oconee County accomplish those tasks more efficiently for the safety of our citizens, which is our number one priority. The grant allowed for the purchase of handheld radios that we will give to the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Department of Natural Resources that will allow them to directly communicate with our deputies."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

