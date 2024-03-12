Atlantic City Electric and the Arbor Day Foundation Provide Free Trees for Energy-Efficient Living

Company to make 1,200 trees available to residential customers, in turn reducing costs, improving energy efficiency and furthering sustainability

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric customers can now request a free tree to plant at their home as part of the company's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program. Residential customers can reserve a complimentary tree on a first-come, first-served basis and reap the energy-saving benefits that trees provide.

Atlantic City Electric will make 1,200 free trees available to customers throughout its South Jersey service area. Customers can choose their tree from several types of species native to the northeast region, such as Baldcypress, River Birch, Eastern Redbud and Red Maple. Trees will be delivered by mail by the end of May. Visit arborday.org/ace to reserve a tree while supplies last. Atlantic City Electric reminds customers to know what's below and call 811 to have utility underground lines marked before they begin planting.

"The trees planted under this program enhance our communities while providing numerous energy-saving and environmental benefits to our customers," said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric region president. "In our 12th consecutive year of partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, we feel incredibly grateful for their collaboration to foster a program that aligns with our dedication to addressing environmental challenges faced by our community members. Together, we'll create a path toward a cleaner energy future for all."

When planted properly, trees provided through the program have the potential to reduce energy bills by 15 to 30 percent as they grow. Trees also play a critical role in protecting homes from the summer sun and breaking up winter winds for better energy efficiency, in addition to improving the air we breathe. Customers can find interactive tools online through the Arbor Day Foundation to help them determine where to plant their tree for energy savings.

"We are proud to continue an over decade-long partnership with Atlantic City Electric, whose dedication to the Energy-Saving Trees program only echoes the company's larger commitment to improving their communities," said Kristen Bousquet, program manager at the Arbor Day Foundation. "Trees provided through our program can help reduce carbon emissions and filter storm water while also providing critical energy savings, benefiting both the environment and Atlantic City Electric's valued customers."

The trees distributed by Atlantic City Electric since beginning its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation are expected to absorb more than 229,757 pounds of air pollutants, save nearly 32.27 million kWh of energy and provide more than $12.6 million in combined energy and community benefits.

Atlantic City Electric is committed to powering a more sustainable future for our service area by engaging in several programs that better our communities. The Sustainable Communities Grant Program provides funding to open space projects, community resiliency programs, environmental conservation efforts and improvements to parks and recreation resources. Furthermore, our Climate Commitment and Path to Clean goals align our operations, grid investments and customer product offerings to enable the company to meet the climate change and clean energy goals of the communities in which we operate.

Atlantic City Electric has also been a Tree Line USA member for more than 20 years. Tree Line USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters that recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America's urban tree canopy. Learn more about urban planting work done by the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

