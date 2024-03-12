Anzeige
12.03.2024
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameDISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable)As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:08 MARCH 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):12 MARCH 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.83869.838616,738,787
Position of previous notification (if applicable)10.953010.9530
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect (DTR5.2.1)Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG12XV8116,738,7879.8386
SUBTOTAL 8. A16,738,7879.8386
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.9.83869.8386
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited9.83869.8386
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited9.83869.8386
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited0.18720.1872
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited0.18720.1872
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited9.65149.6514
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited2.33772.3377
Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited)7.31377.3137
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completionLONDON
Date of completion12 MARCH 2024

