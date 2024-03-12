Reveal unlocks unrealized growth opportunities for global LSPs with the first reseller program to include access to Logikcull self-service technology

Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, is thrilled to announce the official kick-off of an expanded partner program today, which is exclusively designed to enable select Legal Service Providers (LSPs) to expand their suite of eDiscovery software offerings to now include Logikcull. Previously only available direct-to-customer, Reveal's expanded partner program opens up access to its Logikcull self-service technology, creating additional revenue opportunities, along with the ability to serve clients and their unique challenges like never before.

Officially kicking-off today, more than a dozen leading LSPs have signed on to take advantage of the most diverse and comprehensive LSP reseller program available offering access to both Logikcull's self-service platform, along with Reveal's robust AI-powered eDiscovery platform. The next opportunity to join the partner program will be Q4 2024.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Reveal, but more importantly for our partner LSPs. By collaborating closely with these partners and listening to their needs, we're breaking new ground by providing unfettered access to our Logikcull platform for their clients," said Wendell Jisa, founder CEO of Reveal. "Our global partner program is specifically engineered to empower LSPs to extend their reach and broaden their total addressable market with customizable AI-powered solutions, opening up a wealth of new revenue opportunities that they can pass on to their clients. This is an all-around win-win for the legal service industry."

Reveal's partner program empowers LSPs with the tools they need to deliver an unprecedented amount of choice for their clients to handle every kind of legal matter easily and at scale. By participating in the program, LSPs can offer their clients the ability to manage their legal processes more efficiently, thanks to Logikcull's user-friendly interface and powerful capabilities. Participants can easily integrate these technologies into their service offerings, while also taking advantage of Reveal's expert team of legal AI professionals.

Dan Regard, CEO of iDiscovery Solutions remarked, "IDS is excited to add Logikcull as a review and hosting option for our clients. We celebrate our partnership with Reveal, which offers us the opportunity to invest in these new tools to provide value to our clients. The addition of Reveal's Logikcull technology now allows our clients who want to do it themselves, to team up with iDS and get the support of experts throughout their case lifecycle, not just customer support."

LSPs interested in joining Reveal's partner program are encouraged to contact Reveal for more information on how to apply and take the first step towards transforming their service offerings by leveraging the power of both the Logikcull and Reveal AI platforms. For more information, please visit www.revealdata.com.

