CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd.: Green Shipping | CM ENERGY Signed Supply Contract with UML

HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd. (CM ENERGY) and Union Maritime Limited (UML) have signed a supply contract to design and manufacture the WindWings® system to be installed in UML's vessel. This is the first order for such sail products received by CM ENERGY and BAR Technologies. The vessel, currently being built at the renowned Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) yard in China with 114,000DWT, will each feature three WindWings®,developed by BAR Technologies and manufactured in partnership with CM ENERGY.

UML is a leading tanker owner and operator with a diverse range of ship assets. WindWings® is the cutting-edge wind propulsion system developed by BAR Technologies, which has successfully delivered 6 sets and achieved good performance in the second half of 2023. UML's new long-range tanker is the latest vessels to adopt BAR Technologies' WindWings® solution.

The shipping industry is increasingly embracing wind propulsion technology to improve efficiency and reduce the sector's CO2 emissions. WindWings® have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, with potential savings of up to 1.5 tonnes of fuel and around 5 tonnes of CO2 per wing per day on typical global routes. WindWings® operate in conjunction with a route optimisation system that adjusts the rigid sails based on wind conditions, vessel speed, and course, without compromising the vessel's speed.

In the backdrop, in early December 2023, CM ENERGY signed a cooperation agreement with BAR Technologies on rigid sails, and the two parties formed a strong alliance to jointly launch the WindWings® products. The product aims to provide solutions for global maritime industry to achieve industry-wide targets such as reducing vessel EEDI, EEXI index, and CII carbon emission intensity. At the same time, it greatly helps to reduce vessel operating costs and benefit operators.

Lauren Cadji, Managing Director Union Maritime Ltd, the shipowner and operator, said: "We are excited to work with BAR Technologies and CM ENERGY on this project, which will enable us to reduce our fuel consumption and emissions significantly. WindWings® have increasingly been proven to enhance the performance and efficiency of vessels around the world. We are looking forward to the successful delivery and operation of the WindWings® on our newbuild vessels."

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said: "Our latest contract with UML demonstrates the growing demand for our WindWings® technology and the benefits it can bring to the maritime industry. We are also proud to partner with CM ENERGY, who have the expertise and experience to deliver our WindWings® to the highest standards. We look forward to seeing the WindWings® in action on the newbuild vessels and helping UML achieve its sustainability goals."

Zhan Huafeng, Executive Director and Executive President of CM ENERGY, said: "Our latest collaboration with BAR Technologies and UML on this exciting project marks yet another milestone for the adoption of wind propulsion technology in the shipping sector. We are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers and contributing to the decarbonisation of the maritime industry."

About Union Maritime:

Union Maritime Ltd is at the forefront of the maritime industry, offering our customers cutting-edge transportation and logistics solutions. We constantly push the boundaries of what is possible, leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices to deliver unparalleled efficiency and reliability. Whether it's our innovative approach to cargo handling or our use of data analytics to optimise routes and logistics, we are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve. At Union Maritime Ltd, we don't just meet the needs of our customers; we anticipate them.

For more details please visit: https://www.unionmaritime.com/

About BAR Technologies:

With an impressive heritage, having originally spun out from the former British, America's Cup Team, BAR Tech provides a wide range of design and engineering consultancy services with a focus on 4 key sectors; Workboats and Commercial Vessels, Shipping, Special Projects and Leisure Marine and Yachts.

BAR Technologies offer a cohesive team of world lead naval architects and optimisation specialists; fluid dynamists; mechanical, structural and composite engineers; control strategy and system specialists; they offer data and simulation engineers with access to the latest commercial knowledge, using bespoke in-house design tools.

For more details please visit: https://www.bartechnologies.uk/

About CM ENERGY

CM ENERGY Tech has been serving the energy industry for nearly 30 years and is one of the leading companies in the world in designing, manufacturing and supplying high-end and mission critical equipment, technology, services and solutions to the global energy industry. CM ENERGY's green technologies include key equipment in offshore wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV), offshore wind service vessels (SOV) and other marine vessels and offshore installations. CM ENERGY's hydrogen technologies include its innovative hydrogen electrolysers and equipment for hydrogen refill stations. CM ENERGY is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code "HK.206". CM ENERGY's largest shareholder is China Merchants Industry Group.

For more details please visit: https://www.cm-energy.com/

