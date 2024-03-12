BookOutdoors Announces Partnership and Integration With Leading Hospitality Management Platform, Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds clients can now effortlessly list their outdoor accommodations on BookOutdoors, ensuring enhanced visibility and increased bookings.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / BookOutdoors, a pioneering platform dedicated to simplifying the booking process for outdoor accommodations, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Cloudbeds, a leading provider of hospitality management software. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the travel and hospitality industry by integrating BookOutdoors' platform with Cloudbeds' robust API, offering a seamless booking experience for outdoor enthusiasts and property managers alike.

The partnership leverages Cloudbeds' comprehensive hospitality management suite through a direct API integration, enabling BookOutdoors to offer real-time availability, dynamic pricing, and instant booking capabilities for a wide range of outdoor accommodations. From campgrounds to glamping sites and other outdoor lodging, users can effortlessly search, compare, and book their next outdoor adventure with the assurance of up-to-date information and secure transactions.

"This partnership with Cloudbeds represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to connect people with nature more easily and efficiently," said Brian Nolan, Co-Founder & CEO of BookOutdoors. "By integrating Cloudbeds' powerful software, we're not only enhancing our platform's functionality but also vastly expanding our inventory of unique outdoor stays. This means more choices, convenience, and memorable experiences for our users."

Cloudbeds, known for its innovative hospitality software that streamlines operations for property owners and managers, brings to the partnership its extensive network of accommodations and state-of-the-art technology. The integration facilitates a two-way communication between BookOutdoors and accommodation providers, ensuring that bookings are immediately synced with the properties' management systems, reducing the risk of overbooking and enhancing guest satisfaction.

"We are excited to partner with BookOutdoors and extend our reach into the great outdoors," said Sebastien Leitner, Vice President of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "This integration is more than just a technical connection; it's about creating value for both travelers and property managers by making outdoor stays more accessible and easier to manage. Together, we are setting a new standard for outdoor travel booking."

The partnership between BookOutdoors and Cloudbeds is now live, with users able to access the integrated booking functionality on the BookOutdoors platform. Both companies are committed to continuous innovation and providing exceptional service to their customers, paving the way for a brighter future in outdoor travel.

For more information about BookOutdoors and to list your property for free, visit partners.bookoutdoors.com. To learn more about Cloudbeds and its hospitality management solutions, visit cloudbeds.com.

About BookOutdoors

BookOutdoors is a leading online booking platform specializing in outdoor travel. With BookOutdoors, guests can effortlessly find and reserve all types of outdoor accommodations, such as RV sites, glamping resorts, cabins, lodging, tent camping, and more, without booking fees or memberships. Founded in 2021, BookOutdoors is a combined effort between owners/operators in outdoor hospitality and tech industry veterans and is backed by leading VC investors and executives from the largest travel and hospitality businesses.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform powering hospitality, serving tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform is designed to deliver 360-value to hoteliers, seamlessly integrating built-in and marketplace solutions that increase revenue, streamline operations, and delight guests into a unified system. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2023.

