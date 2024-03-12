Castle Connolly Releases 2024 Exceptional Women in Medicine

Over 8,300 doctors in 77 specialties honored as outstanding women in the medical field

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of the 2024 Exceptional Women in Medicine. This list recognizes Castle Connolly Top Doctors across the United States who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise and dedication in their respective fields. There are over 8,300 women represented across 77 different medical specialties and all 50 states.

The Exceptional Women in Medicine list is compiled through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, extensive research, and evaluation by the Castle Connolly research team. In addition to meeting the requirements to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, these doctors have additional qualifications, including research and academic contributions, volunteer work within healthcare, training at top institutions, and innovations in their field of specialty.

Over the years, women have struggled with underrepresentation and being outnumbered in the medical field. Based on data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 38% of physicians in the United States are women. Despite an increase in women entering the medical profession, this gender gap has persisted.

"As we celebrate the growing number of women named to our Castle Connolly Top Doctors list, it's important to recognize and elevate their achievements," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director at Castle Connolly. "By shining a spotlight on these Exceptional Women in Medicine, we hope to inspire more women to enter the medical field and advocate for greater representation in historically male-dominated specialties and leadership roles."

"As a female physician, I believe my personal experiences and background equip me to be a compassionate physician and an empathetic listener," shared Dr. Arisa Ortiz, board-certified dermatologist, and director of laser and cosmetic dermatology at UC San Diego Health. Recent studies and trends in the medical field indicate a growing recognition of the profound impact of empathy and diversity on patient care. This evolving perspective emphasizes the importance of ensuring that patients from all backgrounds feel heard and supported in their medical journey.

Dr. Lynn Model, pediatric surgeon and pediatric trauma medical director at Maimonides Children's Hospital, echoes this sentiment. "A recent study published in JAMA Surgery highlights that women surgeons often achieve better outcomes than their male counterparts. I attribute this to our unique ability to empathize with our patients, enabling us to discern subtle signs of distress and improvement."

