Elixirgen Scientific, Inc.: Elixirgen Scientific Achieves ISO 9001 QMS Certification

Baltimore-based biotechnology leader, Elixirgen Scientific, Inc., achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, strengthening commitment to quality, excellence in biotechnology and drug discovery.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Elixirgen Scientific, Inc., a biotechnology leader focused on advancing drug discovery and revolutionizing cell therapy through iPSC technology, announced today that it has been accredited for ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification is an internationally recognized standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that ensures a company's products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective Quality Management System. This achievement highlights Elixirgen Scientific's ongoing efforts in quality process enhancement across all operations, effective risk management, continuous improvement, and adherence with strict regulatory requirements. The ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures that their iPSC-derived cells and services are developed and delivered under the highest standards of quality management, significantly enhancing their reliability and efficacy for advanced research and therapeutic applications.

"Today's achievement is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in iPSC technology and quality management. It reinforces our commitment to leading the way in scientific innovation, backed by the highest standards of quality." Keiki Sugimoto, Ph.D., CEO, Elixirgen Scientific

The ISO 9001 certification recognizes Elixirgen Scientific's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, exceptional products and services, and maintenance of a robust quality management system to confirm its position as a pioneer in biotechnology. Elixirgen Scientific's innovative solutions, such as their Quick-Glia iPSC-derived astrocytes and custom differentiation services, aim to improve research into neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases by enhancing the relevance and efficiency of drug development processes.

Elixirgen Scientific, Inc. underwent an audit that thoroughly reviewed the entire product lifecycle management process, services and product design, and development practices. The initial audit was carried out by QAS International, a renowned independent certification authority. This comprehensive evaluation culminated in the successful issuance of its ISO 9001:2015 certification. QAS International will conduct continuous surveillance audits of their Quality Management System to ensure compliance with ISO 9001 standards and the implementation of best practices for continuous enhancement of their products, services, and customer satisfaction.

For their valued clients, this certification ensures that Elixirgen Scientific's quality management system, manufacturing processes, and customer service consistently meet ISO's internationally recognized standards. This achievement enhances their product and service quality, boosts customer satisfaction, and optimizes their business processes, reaffirming a commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Elixirgen Scientific

Elixirgen Scientific, headquartered in the Science + Technology Park at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, is at the forefront of leveraging stem cell-based technologies to accelerate scientific discovery and the development of cures for a broad spectrum of diseases. Their products and services, including the revolutionary Quick-Tissue and Quick-Glia series, have positioned them as a premier partner in the global scientific community, committed to advancing human health through scientific excellence. For more information, please visit www.ElixirgenSci.com.

