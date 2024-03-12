Powin Partners with PAN Communications to Level Up Presence in Global Renewable Energy Sector

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / PAN Communications , a renowned PR agency specializing in strategic integrated marketing and PR, is excited to announce its partnership with Powin Energy, a leading global energy platform provider.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with PAN Communications," said Anthony Carroll, President of Powin. "Their extensive experience in both the tech and renewable industries, coupled with their global presence and strategic approach to integrated storytelling, makes them the perfect partner to help elevate our brand to new heights. We have been impressed by PAN's unwavering support and inspiration throughout the selection process and are looking forward to a successful year ahead."

Battery storage is increasingly recognized as a critical enabler of renewable energy generation, facilitating a more stable contribution to the world's energy needs. According to McKinsey , the global battery energy storage system (BESS) market is expected to grow to between $120B and $150B by 2030, presenting vast opportunities for industry players like Powin.

"The renewable energy market is experiencing exponential growth and Powin is at the forefront of advancing clean, resilient, and affordable power solutions at the grid level," said Ashley Wallace Jones , Vice President, Integrated Marketing at PAN Communications. "To break through, they recognize the importance of strategic, authentic and intentional communication and we are elated to be the partners to help them tell their incredibly impactful story."

Powin's decision to partner with PAN Communications underscores its commitment to enhancing brand awareness and driving growth in the renewable energy market. Together, Powin and PAN Communications will work synergistically to amplify Powin's presence and brand authority in the clean energy sector.

About Powin

Powin is a global energy platform provider dedicated to advancing the next frontier of energy and transforming the way we power our daily lives. With a focus on clean, resilient, and affordable power solutions, Powin offers fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. Learn more at Powin.com.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency trusted by B2B tech and healthcare companies to build brand awareness that helps generate demand and ignite growth. Recognized as a 2x Tech Agency of the Year, the firm's insights-driven approach helps clients transform ideas into captivating stories. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Veeam, Radial, athenahealth, Absolute Software, OneStream Software, and Algolia. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

Contact

Alyssa Tyson

atyson@pancomm.com

