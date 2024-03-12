Oasis Achieves EcoVadis Silver Medal, Leading the Way in Sustainable Housing Solutions

As Oasis continues to set benchmarks in sustainable practices, the company invites travelers, businesses, and industry partners to join in shaping a future where businesses thrive responsibly.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Oasis, a distinguished leader in global housing solutions and employee relocations, is pleased to announce its recent attainment of the prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal. This significant achievement underscores Oasis's steadfast dedication to sustainability and ethical business practices. Demonstrating a commitment to action over rhetoric, Oasis sets a high standard within the industry, exemplifying excellence in environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility.

EcoVadis Silver Medal

Oasis earns EcoVadis Silver Medal

Pioneering Sustainable Hospitality

At Oasis, they're not just reshaping corporate housing; they're leading a revolution in sustainable travel. From eco-friendly amenities to energy-efficient practices, they're putting the planet first without compromising on comfort. It's a balancing act, but one they're proud to master, ensuring that every stay is as kind to the environment as it is to their guests.

Transparency and Accountability: The Oasis Way

The EcoVadis certification isn't just a badge of honor; it's a testament to Oasis's transparent and responsible ethos. By meticulously managing and communicating its sustainability performance, Oasis sets a new standard for environmental, social, and ethical practices in the industry.

Milestones Made, Milestones to Come

Beyond the EcoVadis Silver Medal, Oasis is celebrating a year of monumental achievements in sustainability. The 5th anniversary of the Green Leaf program exemplifies Oasis's consistent commitment to sustainable initiatives, recognizing properties with outstanding environmental practices.

Oasis has also renewed its partnership with One Tree Planted, contributing to reforestation efforts in critical areas. This collaboration aligns with Oasis's holistic approach to sustainability and ethical practices, benefiting various stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, clients, partners, and most importantly....the environment.

Distinct Strengths Recognized by EcoVadis

In EcoVadis's rigorous assessment, Oasis shines brightly across sustainability domains. From effective waste management to reduced energy consumption, Oasis exceeds stringent environmental regulations. Prioritizing a diverse and inclusive workplace, Oasis emphasizes employee well-being and anti-discrimination measures. Upholding ethical standards, the company strictly adheres to policies, employs robust anti-fraud measures, and maintains a strong stance against corruption.

A Commitment Beyond Accolades

Securing the EcoVadis Silver Medal is just the beginning for Oasis. The commitment extends beyond accolades, focusing on continual advancements in environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, and cultivating a responsible, sustainable supply chain.

Felicia Taulelle, President of Oasis, Shares Her Enthusiasm

"Being awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal is more than just an accolade; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical practices," says Felicia Taulelle. "As a leading global housing solutions company, Oasis goes beyond providing a home away from home. We're devoted to building a future where responsible business practices and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, creating a positive impact for our industry and future generations."

For more information, visit https://staywithoasis.com/

For Media Inquiries and Partnerships, Please Contact:

Name: Felicia Taulelle

Phone: 763-244-3427

Email: felicia@staywithoasis.com

Contact Information

Felicia Taulelle

President of Oasis

felicia@staywithoasis.com

763-244-3427

SOURCE: Oasis

View the original press release on newswire.com.