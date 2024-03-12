Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Newsfile, a leading provider of regulatory filing solutions, announces the launch of its Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G XML conversion service in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) recent mandate. Effective December 18, 2024, the SEC requires all Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G filings to be submitted in XML format.

Newsfile's innovative conversion service streamlines the transition process for clients, enabling them to effortlessly comply with the new SEC requirements. Leveraging a user-friendly spreadsheet as input, the service generates the necessary XML format for submission. Clients can now get a head start on filing their Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G disclosures in XML, well ahead of the looming deadline.

Martin Francisco, EDGAR Team Lead at Newsfile Corp., commented on the significance of this development, stating, "Moving to structured data will revolutionize the review process for our clients. With XML format, the focus shifts from document formatting to data accuracy. Our self-explanatory spreadsheet template simplifies the filing process, eliminating the need for complex word processing files."

By embracing Newsfile's XML conversion service early, clients can proactively adapt to the new regulatory landscape, ensuring a seamless transition to structured data reporting. This strategic approach not only enhances compliance but also optimizes efficiency and accuracy.

For more information about Newsfile Corp.'s Schedule 13D and Schedule 13G XML conversion service, please contact:

Ian Tennant

Director, Business Development

Newsfile Corp.

416-806-1750

itennant@newsfilecorp.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com

About Newsfile:

Newsfile Corp. is a trusted provider of regulatory compliance solutions, offering a wide range of services to assist companies with their filing requirements. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Newsfile empowers clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with ease.

This press release includes AI generated content from LAUREL by Newsfile.

SOURCE: Newsfile