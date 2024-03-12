Accomplished cybersecurity executive fuels new evolution of growth, deepens Kroll's end-to-end risk management expertise

Kroll, the leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, announced today the appointment of industry veteran, Dave Burg, as Global Head of Cyber Risk.

In an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, Burg will spearhead Kroll's Cyber Risk solutions as the firm strengthens its position as the world's leading incident response provider. In this role, Burg will oversee and expand Kroll's threat lifecycle management capabilities, including security advisory, validation and assessments, managed detection and response, threat intelligence, incident response, data analytics and breach notification.

"Under Dave's leadership, our Cyber business will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to protect our clients from the growing number of cyber risks and bad actors," said Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll. "Kroll has built an agile Cyber team comprised of top experts in the space, and I'm confident that Dave's insights and experience will be invaluable to the business's continued growth."

Kroll's world-class Cyber business merges complete response capabilities with frontline threat intelligence and industry-leading expertise to protect, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The firm's unique approach to threat lifecycle management is headlined by Kroll Responder managed detection and response (MDR), which provides 24/7 security monitoring, earlier insight into threats and complete incident response tools to contain and eradicate threats across the digital estate.

"It's exciting to join the world's leading incident response firm and have the opportunity to leverage the team's unique frontline experience to improve our clients' preparedness and resilience," said Burg. "I look forward to working closely with the broader Kroll team to extend our unique capabilities and insights and take our Cyber business to new heights. The world of cyberattacks is ever-evolving, and I'm proud to lead a team whose mission is to secure every organization from cybercrime."

Burg brings more than two decades of cybersecurity experience, most recently leading cybersecurity for EY Americas. In his previous role, Burg oversaw EY's reactive and proactive consulting efforts involving the deployment of information technology solutions. Prior to joining EY, Burg served as Global Cybersecurity Leader for PwC, where he assisted global clients, law firms, and the U.S. Government in matters concerning cybercrime investigations, complex data correlation analysis, business transformation and operational initiatives.

Burg succeeds Jason Smolanoff, President of Kroll's Cyber Risk business, as Smolanoff transitions to his new capacity as Senior Advisor where he will be responsible for helping drive strategic and growth initiatives across Kroll.

"As a result of Jason's steadfast leadership, our Cyber business experienced significant growth and has become the industry leader in delivering end-to-end cybersecurity services," Silverman noted. "I'm appreciative of all that Jason has done to build our Cyber team and grow our business since joining Kroll in 2017, and I look forward to his continued contributions to the firm in his new role."

For more information on Kroll's Cyber Risk business, please click here.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312833391/en/

Contacts:

Devonne Cusi

Devonne.Cusi@kroll.com

+1 212 450 8199

Savannah O'Hare

Savannah.Ohare@kroll.com

+44 2070295402