Harnessing AI to accelerate personalized cancer treatment

ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, today announced its continued work with Movember, the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale.

"We are privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with industry leaders in the battle against prostate cancer," said Andre Esteva, CEO and co-founder of ArteraAI. "It is through strategic collaborations with those who share a passion for advancing how we treat this disease, that we will be able to harness AI to accelerate personalized cancer treatment."

This announcement follows a recent study presented at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO). The study successfully validated ArteraAI's prognostic model in advanced prostate cancer, demonstrating stronger prognostic correlations than individual clinical factors. This study was a component of the broader STRATOSPHere project, initiated and funded by Movember and Prostate Cancer UK, an initiative to accelerate the progress of precision medicine by using data from tumor and blood samples of men participating in STAMPEDE, to identify biomarker-treatment pairings to personalize therapy.

ArteraAI looks forward to its continued work with these organizations as there are several ongoing initiatives in the early development phase.

"Being able to predict what might happen for men with aggressive prostate cancer is incredibly important," said Sarah Hsiao, Director, Biomedical Research and Impact. "Movember is proud to have supported the STRATOSPHere team on this innovative research, leveraging ArteraAI's technology to empower men with prostate cancer and their providers to make informed treatment decisions."

Although prostate cancer is a common disease, it currently lags behind other cancers in terms of precision medicine advancements. This gap means that many men do not always receive the most suitable treatments, potentially leading to life-altering side effects or even fatal outcomes. While current guidelines provide general recommendations on how to treat prostate cancer, they are not personalized to the individual. Cancer is personal. Cancer therapy should be too.

For more information on ArteraAI, visit Artera.ai.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize cancer therapy. ArteraAI offers an AI-enabled test that is the first of its kind to provide both predictive and prognostic results for patients with localized prostate cancer: ArteraAI Prostate Test.

ArteraAI's multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) biomarker test leverages a unique algorithm that assesses digital images from a patient's biopsy and learns from a patient's clinical data. The AI combines this information to predict whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and determine their prognosis.

ArteraAI Prostate Test is the first test that can both predict therapy benefit and prognosticate long-term outcomes in localized prostate cancer. The test is clinically available through our CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida and can be ordered online at Artera.ai.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their lives, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

