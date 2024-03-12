Holistic AI's Emre Kazim Named Member of the UN's High-Level AI Advisory Body

As a Member of the High-Level Expert Body, Kazim Will Collaborate With Fellow Experts to Support the UN's Efforts to Govern Artificial Intelligence at the International Level Responsibly

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Holistic AI is thrilled to announce that Emre Kazim, co-founder of Holistic AI, has been appointed as a member of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's High-Level Expert AI Advisory Body.

Convened to gather multi-stakeholder expertise across geographies to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI, the AI Advisory Body will leverage its network of experts to deliver feedback on its Interim Report, conduct expert briefings as part of sectoral and thematic deep dives, and co-develop perceptions of AI risk through risk assessment exercises.

On his appointment, Kazim, a seasoned expert in AI Governance, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With regulatory momentum accelerating on AI Regulation - be it in the European Union, United States or China, it is imperative that multi-stakeholder expertise is pooled across disciplines, geographies, and domains to forge the development of a fit-for-purpose international governance order for AI. I'm excited to bring Holistic AI's expertise across AI Governance and collaborate with fellow members to advance the Secretary-General's vision for trustworthy and responsible AI."

Holistic AI empowers enterprises to adopt and scale AI confidently.

Holistic AI is committed to ensuring that AI can be relied upon to fulfill its transformative potential for society. Central to this goal is the responsible development and deployment of AI, which begins with robust AI governance. AI governance encompasses the principles and frameworks essential for ensuring the responsible and transparent use of AI and minimizing risks associated with its deployment.

Without effective governance practices in place, organizations expose themselves to potential legal, financial, and reputational risks stemming from misuse and biased outcomes generated by their AI systems. Thus, implementing AI governance becomes imperative to mitigate these threats and foster trust in AI technologies on a broader scale.

Holistic AI takes a proactive approach by collaborating with regulators, policymakers, enterprises, and academia to promote the advancement of responsible, risk-based, and globally applicable AI standards.

Contact Information

Namisha bahl

VP of Marketing

namisha.bahl@holisticai.com

6465063960

SOURCE: Holistic AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.