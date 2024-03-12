Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - AGII, the Web3 AI platform, is excited to announce its participation in OpenAI's Sora Early Access Program. This marks a significant milestone in AGII's journey to enhance its capabilities and provide cutting-edge AI solutions to its users.

SoraAI, developed by OpenAI, is a revolutionary platform that leverages advanced AI technologies to enable seamless text-to-video conversion. By joining the Sora Early Access Program, AGII aims to explore the integration of Sora's powerful features into its platform, enhancing the user experience and opening up new possibilities for content creation.

As part of the Sora Early Access Program, AGII will have the opportunity to access Sora's technology and explore its potential applications within its platform. The integration of OpenAI's Sora AI is expected to drive innovation and bring new AI-powered capabilities to AGII's users.

AGII invites its users and partners to stay tuned for further updates on the integration of Sora's technology into its platform. Together with OpenAI, AGII is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and shaping the future of content creation in the Web3 era.

AGII is a leading Web3 AI platform that empowers users to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a wide range of applications. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, AGII is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that drive growth and transformation in the digital landscape.

