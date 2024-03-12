

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - A ship caarrying humanitarian aid materials for Gaza left Cyprus opening a new sea route of assistance to famine-hit Gaza.



The charity ship Open Arms, towing a barge containing almost 200 tons of food, left the Larnaca port in southern Cyprus Tuesday.



The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organised by U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen.



WCK said it will distribute rice, flour, legumes, canned veggies and proteins to communities on the brink of famine.



It added that alongside the UAEAid and CyprusMFA, its Relief Team is working to send as many aid boats as possible.



Another shipment of 500 tons of aid in Cyprus is ready to be loaded on future boats.



