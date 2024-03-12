Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
[12.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.03.24
IE000LZC9NM0
11,113,682.00
USD
25,000.00
74,711,703.84
6.7225
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.03.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,350,440.00
EUR
0
19,223,900.84
5.7377
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.03.24
IE000GETKIK8
130,181.00
GBP
0
1,176,157.13
9.0348
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.03.24
IE000XIITCN5
679,347.00
GBP
0
5,435,480.41
8.001