EARTHDAY.ORG Proudly Unveils 'How to Do Earth Day 2024' Toolkit

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the very first Earth Day in 1970, millions of people from more than 190 countries worldwide have come together every April 22nd to stand up for the planet and champion a greener, more equitable future for us all. Now in its 54th year, Earth Day serves as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard the environment and our own future.

With less than 50 days until Earth Day, it is important to remember no matter who you are, where you are or what you do, you have the power to bring about real and positive change. To help you do that, EARTHDAY.ORG- the driving force behind Earth Day- proudly presents the' How to Do Earth Day 2024 ' toolkit.

The 'How to Do Earth Day 2024' toolkit provides practical guidance and actionable steps for everyone to participate in the environmental movement, all in accordance with our 2024 theme, Planet vs. Plastics .

Regardless of if you are a parent, student, grandparent, teacher, faith leader, journalist, business owner, politician, someone serving in uniform, or working in manufacturing or retail - whatever it is - there is ALWAYS something you can do for your planet! For example, here are 5 key ways to get involved this Earth Day:

Call for an end to the scourge of plastics by signing the Global Plastics Treaty .

. Volunteer to join or host a cleanup, event, or rally- making sure to register all cleanups on The Great Global Cleanup Map and events or rallies on the Earth Day Events Map .

and events or rallies on the . Students- this one's for you! Join our Campus Coalition and become an activist!

Join our and become an activist! Reject fast fashion by signing our petition to force change in the fashion industry.

to force change in the fashion industry. Post and share the Your Art, Our Earth poster competition winners on social media to help spread Earth Day's message. To view the 5-17 age group winner, click here . To view the 18+ age group winner, click here .

For more detailed information and ways to get involved this Earth Day, be sure to check out the ' How to Do Earth Day 2024 ' toolkit and visit the official Earth Day 2024 page to stay updated on upcoming events, initiatives, and opportunities to make a difference.

About EARTHDAY.ORG:

EARTHDAY.ORG's founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, EARTHDAY.ORG has mobilized over 1 billion people annually on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG . It's not a day, it's a movement.

