Alpega, a leading global logistics SaaS software company, proudly announces its remarkable achievements for the fiscal year 2023, significantly surpassing targets for the third consecutive year. Alpega exceeded revenue and EBITDA objectives underpinned by strong bookings and new business opportunities, which is testimony to the strong traction that the Alpega solutions have with our customers. This success marks a significant milestone as Alpega now surpasses the prestigious 'Rule of 40' territory, a hallmark of excellence for SaaS software companies.

"In 2023, our remarkable performance underscores Alpega's steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers." declared Todd DeLaughter, Alpega CEO. "Our core competency lies in leveraging our extensive carrier-based assets to provide tangible benefits to both shippers and carriers across a diverse range of solutions in Execution, Planning, Sourcing and Payments. As the sole SaaS provider offering Transport Management Systems (TMS) for shippers alongside an 80,000-strong open carrier network, covering approximately 10% of all commercial trucks in Europe, we lead the charge in innovation and efficiency. With these carriers connected through three premier freight exchanges in Europe, boasting strong leadership in Iberia, Romania, and Central and Southeastern European countries, we offer unparalleled connectivity and efficiency, facilitating the seamless matching of available freight loads with transportation capacity."

Alpega's ability to consistently exceed expectations and achieve such remarkable milestones is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to push boundaries and redefine industry standards, it remains poised for even greater success in the years ahead.

Alpega is a leading global logistics SaaS software company, dedicated to delivering end-to-end solutions that comprehensively address all transport requirements. Our mission is to empower shippers and carriers through efficient digitalization to meet today's logistics challenges, driving smarter logistics for a greener tomorrow.

Drawing on extensive carrier-based assets, Alpega delivers tangible benefits across Execution, Planning, Sourcing and Payment solutions. As the sole SaaS provider offering Transport Management Systems (TMS) for shippers, coupled with an 80,000-strong open carrier network covering around 10% of all commercial trucks in Europe, we are at the forefront of innovation and efficiency. For our carriers, our connectivity extends through three premier freight exchanges in Europe, with notable leadership in Iberia, Romania, Central, and Southeastern European regions, facilitating seamless matching of freight loads with transportation capacity.

With over three decades of expertise in transportation, we empower businesses to streamline their supply chain planning and execution, resulting in reduced costs and heightened visibility. Alpega's suite of solutions synergistically generates added value for our customers. Our community comprises 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members, seamlessly connected electronically each day to efficiently manage vital transport operations. Operating in 80 countries globally, Alpega boasts a diverse team of over 600 professionals representing 31 nationalities.

