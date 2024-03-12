BMO Stadium Selects Allied Universal as Preferred Event Services Provider -- More Than 500 Jobs Created and Hiring Is Underway

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been selected by BMO Stadium as its event services provider offering comprehensive temporary staffing, consulting and security. Allied Universal's expertise supporting large venues enables BMO Stadium to focus on ensuring the success of concerts and sporting events.

BMO Stadium in Los Angeles hosts concerts by world-renowned music artists and is home to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Angel City Football Club. In addition, Allied Universal is actively recruiting to fill more than 500 positions to support the 22,000-seat stadium which is located south of the University of Southern California campus.

"Allied Universal is pleased to bring our decades of expertise in event services to support BMO Stadium and the Southern California community it serves," said Ty Richmond, president of Allied Universal Events Services. "In addition, we are excited to offer opportunities for members of the community to apply for event services positions which provides them with a unique opportunity not only attend concerts and sports events but get paid to experience the excitement surrounding their favorite artists and soccer teams."

To apply for an event services position, please visit https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1147676/event-security--bmo/job?mode=view&mobile=false&width=723&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-480&jun1offset=-420

No prior experience is necessary and training is provided by Allied Universal. Positions available include event security, supervisor, and custom protection officers who will be responsible for checking bags, enforcing access control and implementing policies and procedures for the safety of guests, while providing superior customer service for the best guest experience.

Job requirements:

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Weekly pay

Event security: $19 per hour

Supervisors: $23 per hour

Custom protection officers: $40 per hour (military, veteran, law enforcement, correctional officers, active or retired)

Part-time

Paid training programs

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

"Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

In a recent global employee survey completed by nearly a half million Allied Universal security professionals, workplace satisfaction was high among team members with the areas of "feeling respected by their leadership team" and "recommending their workplace to family and friends" coming in on top. More than 80% of employees are proud to be a member of the Allied Universal team. More than 75% are satisfied with their job and feel that Allied Universal has a positive effect on society and local communities.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

