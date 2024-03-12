Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Joelle Weltzin as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced today it has appointed Joelle Weltzin as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary. With an impressive career spanning nearly three decades in legal leadership roles, Weltzin brings a wealth of experience to contribute to Evolve's strategic vision and legal framework.

Joelle Weltzin

Weltzin will play a pivotal role in overseeing legal affairs, providing strategic counsel, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. With a proven track record in navigating complex legal landscapes, Weltzin will contribute to the continued success and growth of Evolve.

"Joelle's extensive legal expertise, combined with a deep understanding of the financial industry, will be instrumental in guiding Evolve through its next phase of growth and innovation. She joins us at a pivotal moment, and we are confident that her strategic legal insights will be invaluable in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and driving our organization to new heights," said Scott Stafford, President and CEO of Evolve.

Weltzin transitions to Evolve from Ally Bank, where she excelled as Associate General Counsel, playing a pivotal role in championing the legal endeavors of Ally Lending, a fintech formally known as, Health Credit Services, LLC. Drawing from 16 years of experience with BB&T, now Truist Bank, Weltzin proved instrumental in the acquisition of SunTrust Bank in addition to assisting with corporate governance responsibilities for the Board of Directors, managing corporate governance for over a dozen subsidiaries, supporting several business lines, and liaising with both state and federal supervisory agencies. Weltzin was also selected by the former North Carolina Commissioner of Banks to be the sole representative from the state to sit on the Conference of State Bank Supervisors Bankers Advisory Board.

"Evolve represents the convergence of traditional banking and fintech innovation, and I am eager to contribute my 29 years of legal expertise to its continued success. I believe in the power of strategic legal counsel to drive innovation, ensure compliance, and foster growth," said Weltzin.

Weltzin received a Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University School of Law and received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and German from Bradley University. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and numerous industry associations.

